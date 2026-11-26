Sethupathi says 'Vijay' remark referred to actor, not politics
Vijay Sethupathi recently addressed the buzz around his leadership remarks on Bigg Boss Tamil 10, which some thought hinted at politics and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
He set things straight in an interview, saying, "I know Vijay sir primarily as an actor," and made it clear he doesn't get into political analysis; he sees politics more as a way to serve than chase power.
Sethupathi stresses accountability, cites 200,000 beneficiaries
Sethupathi emphasized that real leadership is about accountability, not empty promises or blaming others.
He highlighted his ongoing efforts to help people find jobs; his free employment initiative has already benefited about 200,000 individuals.
For him, making a difference through social service matters more than political ambition.