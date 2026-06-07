Sethupathi's 'Train' delayed by CGI post production work now completed
Vijay Sethupathi's next film, Train, hit a delay thanks to some intense post-production. The whole movie takes place on a moving train, so the team had to rely heavily on CGI to make it look real.
Producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu said, "The real reason why the film was delayed for these many months was because the train will be featured in the movie for the entire duration of two and a half hours. Filming was entirely done on the sets. If it has to run, there has to be extensive CG work involved. All of it has been completed now."
Mysskin's 'Train' story timeline 5 hours
Director Mysskin wanted Train to play out in real time at 80km/h, but filming challenges stretched the story timeline to five hours instead.
This is his first project with Sethupathi and also stars Shruti Haasan, Nassar, and Narain.
Cinematographer Fowzia Fathima handled visuals while Mysskin even composed the music himself, definitely an ambitious effort all around.