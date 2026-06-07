Sethupathi's 'Train' delayed by CGI post production work now completed Entertainment Jun 07, 2026

Vijay Sethupathi's next film, Train, hit a delay thanks to some intense post-production. The whole movie takes place on a moving train, so the team had to rely heavily on CGI to make it look real.

Producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu said, "The real reason why the film was delayed for these many months was because the train will be featured in the movie for the entire duration of two and a half hours. Filming was entirely done on the sets. If it has to run, there has to be extensive CG work involved. All of it has been completed now."