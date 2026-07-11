Seven photojournalists win T.M. Krishna-PARI Award 2026 in Chennai
Seven up-and-coming photojournalists were celebrated in Chennai with the T.M. Krishna-PARI Award 2026 for using their cameras to spotlight issues faced by marginalized communities.
Carnatic musician and author T.M. Krishna handed out the awards to K Mukesh, Karthikeyan R, Keerthi S, Hairunisha K, Noor Nisha K, K Ravikumar, and Subagomathi Muppidathi.
Winners receive ₹30,000 each
Each winner (mentored by photographer M Palani Kumar) took home ₹30,000 and recognition for their work through the People's Photographers Collective.
The event also featured an exhibition of student photos capturing daily life in salt pans, charcoal fields, palmyra collection, and women's struggles with water gathering.
Journalist P Sainath praised how these images brought real stories of rural India into focus.