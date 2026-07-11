Seven photojournalists win T.M. Krishna-PARI Award 2026 in Chennai

Winners receive ₹30,000 each

Each winner (mentored by photographer M Palani Kumar) took home ₹30,000 and recognition for their work through the People's Photographers Collective.

The event also featured an exhibition of student photos capturing daily life in salt pans, charcoal fields, palmyra collection, and women's struggles with water gathering.

Journalist P Sainath praised how these images brought real stories of rural India into focus.