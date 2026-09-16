Seyfried and Sadoski announce separation after 9 years of marriage
Entertainment
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are going their separate ways after nine years of marriage.
The couple shared that the decision had "We have been separated for a while, and it's proven to be the right move for us and our family unit." and called it a positive move for their family, adding, "We've got each other forever, and it's GOOD."
Seyfried and Sadoski met off-Broadway 2015
The two first met during an off-Broadway play in 2015, started dating in 2016, and married in 2017.
They have two children, Nina (born 2017) and Thomas Jr. (born 2020), and keep things pretty low-key on a New York farm, focusing on family time and charity work.
Even after all these years, they showed up for each other at big events like the Emmys and premieres.