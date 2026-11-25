Amanda Seyfried just revealed she secretly filmed scenes for You Can See Everything, a new documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Billy Evans.

Seyfried reprises her Emmy-winning role as Holmes, even though she hadn't planned on returning after The Dropout.

She shared the news on The Tonight Show, joking that keeping it under wraps was tough: "I'm the most indiscreet person I've ever met in my life. How the hell did I manage to keep it under wraps?"