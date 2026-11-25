Seyfried secretly filmed 'You can see everything' reprising Holmes role
Amanda Seyfried just revealed she secretly filmed scenes for You Can See Everything, a new documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Billy Evans.
Seyfried reprises her Emmy-winning role as Holmes, even though she hadn't planned on returning after The Dropout.
She shared the news on The Tonight Show, joking that keeping it under wraps was tough: "I'm the most indiscreet person I've ever met in my life. How the hell did I manage to keep it under wraps?"
Fielder Oppenheim film sparks Oscar buzz
Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, You Can See Everything features fresh footage with Seyfried and is already generating Oscar buzz for Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress.
The documentary is now showing in theaters and available on digital platforms.