Seyfried told Hamptons festival she declined show with sex scenes
Amanda Seyfried recently turned down a show because it had too many sex scenes, sharing at the Hamptons International Film Festival that her feelings about onscreen intimacy have changed.
"And it used to be so fun," Amanda Seyfried said, reflecting on how her priorities have shifted over time.
"I don't wanna deal with being naked with a stranger,"
Seyfried prioritizes motherhood and boundaries
Seyfried explained that motherhood has made her more selective with projects, as she wants to set boundaries and put her kids, Nina and Thomas, first.
She even recalled turning down a photo request while out with her daughter.
While she's more focused on roles that don't involve being naked with a stranger now, Seyfried is still active in Hollywood and currently stars in The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd.