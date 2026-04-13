'She sang till end': Shaan pens emotional tribute to Bhosle

Renowned singer Shaan has paid an emotional tribute to the late Asha Bhosle . The legendary singer passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure. In his heartfelt message, Shaan remembered Bhosle's unwavering passion for music and her desire to continue singing until her last breath. He also shared a series of photos with the iconic singer on social media.

Emotional message 'Asha ji is always alive' Shaan wrote, "Just like hope is always alive... So is Asha Ji!!! Always alive... making every moment count. Her pursuit for perfection, her unparalleled level of versatility and professionalism, her unabashed, unpretentious personality and of course her Zest for Life!!!" The singer added, "And like she always said...I want to go singing..' She sang till the very end...sur never left her...she will never leave us...Asha ji Forever."

Industry reaction Several celebrities paid warm tributes to the singer Singer Vaishali Samant also paid tribute to Bhosle, saying, "Asha Tai, an era, I will not say it has ended... only her physical presence will be not there but Asha Tai will always be there in our lives with all her songs." Several other music icons, such as Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman, and Salim Merchant, penned heartfelt tributes to the late icon. Numerous actors, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar, also remembered the legendary artist.

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