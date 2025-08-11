Next Article
Shaan's son Maahi, Hrithik's son Hridhaan meet; hug goes viral
Shaan's son Maahi and Hrithik Roshan's son Hridhaan were seen hanging out in Mumbai, and their friendly hug in an Instagram video quickly got everyone talking.
The meet-up is a sweet reminder of the long-time bond between their families—think Shaan singing for Hrithik's movies like Main Aisa Kyun Hoon.
Both boys are busy with their respective pursuits
The video blew up online, with many pointing out how much Maahi resembles his dad. Some also called out the paparazzi for not giving them space.
While Maahi is following his passion for music (he has even performed at Cannes 2024), Hridhaan is busy with school at Dhirubhai Ambani International and exploring art under his mom Sussanne Khan's guidance.