Shaan's son Maahi, Hrithik's son Hridhaan meet; hug goes viral

Both boys are busy with their respective pursuits

The video blew up online, with many pointing out how much Maahi resembles his dad. Some also called out the paparazzi for not giving them space.

While Maahi is following his passion for music (he has even performed at Cannes 2024), Hridhaan is busy with school at Dhirubhai Ambani International and exploring art under his mom Sussanne Khan's guidance.