'Shabad - Reet aur Riwaaz' drops on ZEE5 this February Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

Mark your calendars—ZEE5 is bringing a new Hindi series, "Shabad - Reet Aur Riwaaz," on February 6.

The show follows 16-year-old Ghuppi Singh from Punjab, who stutters but dreams big about football, even though his dad wants him to stick with the family's tradition of singing shabads.

Directed by Ameet Guptha and produced by Rusk Media, it stars Mihir Ahuja in the lead.