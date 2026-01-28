'Shabad - Reet aur Riwaaz' drops on ZEE5 this February
Mark your calendars—ZEE5 is bringing a new Hindi series, "Shabad - Reet Aur Riwaaz," on February 6.
The show follows 16-year-old Ghuppi Singh from Punjab, who stutters but dreams big about football, even though his dad wants him to stick with the family's tradition of singing shabads.
Directed by Ameet Guptha and produced by Rusk Media, it stars Mihir Ahuja in the lead.
Where can you watch it?
The series premieres exclusively on ZEE5.
What's the vibe?
Expect a heartfelt look at family pressure, chasing your own dreams, and figuring out who you are—all set against Punjab's rich culture.
With its relatable story and strong cast (including Mahi Raj and Taranjit Kaur), it looks like one to watch if you're into coming-of-age dramas.