Shabana Azmi's marriage with Javed Akhtar isn't 'hunky dory'
What's the story
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi recently opened up about her marriage to acclaimed writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar. Speaking to Zoom, she revealed that their relationship isn't "hunky dory" and credited Akhtar's first wife, writer Honey Irani, for being sensible in dealing with the situation. Azmi said, "What attracted me most about him is his wit and intelligence. He was one of the brightest minds that I have ever met." "My father and Javed are very similar."
Relationship dynamics
'Ours should have been an arranged marriage'
Azmi said, "Many people thought that ours should have been an arranged marriage."
"There are huge fights that Javed and I have. It's not like it's hunky dory."
"But our friendship is so strong, and our worldview is the same. Our ideologies are the same. That's what I feel is important."
Family ties
'For me, Honey is like a member of the family'
Azmi also spoke about her relationship with Irani, Akhtar's first wife.
She said, "My relationship with Honey Irani is an example of how people can get above their personal hurt and form a bond."
"For me, Honey is like a member of the family. She is like a sibling to Javed. Our relationship is very healthy," Azmi said.
"She never filled the children's ears with hatred against me. She never badmouths her husband in front of their children."
Mutual respect
Irani's qualities that impressed Azmi
Azmi also praised Irani, saying, "She is a very sensible person. Because of her generosity and intelligence, it was very easy for me to do it."
"She is somebody I have deep respect for," Azmi said.
Akhtar and Irani reportedly got married in 1972 and divorced in 1985.
The duo have two children together: filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.