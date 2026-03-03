'At this juncture, I accept anything interesting': Shabana Azmi

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi recently opened up about her upcoming projects and personal life in an interview with Variety India. The actor, in her 70s, spoke about a "secret project in London," Manish Malhotra 's Bun Tikki, Vikas Khanna's Imaginary Rain, and Raj Kumar Santoshi 's Lahore 1947. She also shared her thoughts on the current state of the film industry and her career choices.

Career highlights On upcoming films Azmi expressed her excitement for Malhotra's Bun Tikki, saying she chooses scripts based on their story and the director's vision. "At this juncture of my career, I accept anything that strikes me as interesting: the script, a young director's take on it...the length of the role doesn't matter but it must be important to the story." She also praised Khanna's Imaginary Rain where she plays a chef.

Industry insights On globalization and Indian cinema Azmi also shared her views on the film industry and globalization. She said, "The West wants to see India as an exotic land of drought and spiritualism. That cliche has to be wrung by its neck and thrown out." "With globalization, the West is open to our films. How we seize that opportunity is entirely up to us."

Personal insights Holi celebrations this year Azmi spoke about her personal life when asked if she would be celebrating Holi with close friends and family this year. "There is not much to celebrate this year, what with war breaking out. It is a very sobering time for civilization," she said. She added that they celebrate both Holi and Eid together in their family.

Upcoming release On 'Lahore 1947' Azmi spoke about her upcoming film Lahore 1947, which she finished shooting a while ago. "You know, it is so strange. There are so many firsts for me in this project. I have never worked with Raj Kumar Santoshi before or Aamir Khan who is producing the film." "This is also the first time I'm working with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta."