Shabana Azmi, Vishal Dadlani, Vishal Bharadwaj back CEC resignation protest

Actor Shabana Azmi, singer-songwriter Vishal Dadlani, and filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj showed up at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday to support the Cockroach Janta Party's protest.

The Cockroach Janta Party is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over claims of voter list tampering.

Even though police said no to the event, people gathered anyway on Gandhi Jayanti.