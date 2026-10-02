Shabana Azmi, Vishal Dadlani, Vishal Bharadwaj back CEC resignation protest
Actor Shabana Azmi, singer-songwriter Vishal Dadlani, and filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj showed up at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday to support the Cockroach Janta Party's protest.
The Cockroach Janta Party is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over claims of voter list tampering.
Even though police said no to the event, people gathered anyway on Gandhi Jayanti.
Protesters say 130 million unfairly dropped
Protesters say 130 million voters were unfairly dropped from the rolls and want old voter lists restored, plus greater transparency in the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner, including a role for civil society.
The protest is part of a bigger movement. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah also backed the cause.
Earlier this year, activist Sonam Wangchuk faced similar pushback, highlighting ongoing worries about democracy and fair elections in India.