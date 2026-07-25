Shagufta Ali says Karisma Kapoor was 'hardworking' but had 'attitude'
What's the story
Veteran actor Shagufta Ali, known for her roles in films like Hero No. 1 and Banarasi Babu, recently shared her experiences working with Karisma Kapoor. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Ali didn't hold back in criticizing Kapoor. She also spoke about the end of the popular pairing of Govinda and Kapoor.
Attitude issue
'It was evident everywhere...'
Ali said, "Interest khatam ho gaya hoga. Pyaar mohabbat khatam ho gaya hoga. Heroines ke mood ka bhi kya bharosa hai."
"Aur bahut zyada ambitious hona bhi achha nahi hai. Karisma over-ambitious thi."
"She was very hardworking, lekin attitude bhi bahut zyada tha."
Elaborating on her statement, she said, "It was evident everywhere. The attitude you bring to the set and the way you behave make a difference too."
Professionalism
'If someone is your co-actor, there has to be give...'
Ali stressed the importance of mutual respect and cooperation among co-actors.
She said, "If someone is your co-actor, there has to be give and take."
"Whether you're doing a scene together or giving an interview, both people should get an equal chance to speak."
Career highlights
Ali has been in the industry for 40 years
Ali has been a part of the industry for 40 years.
She said, "If I'm there on set to give you cues, then you should also be there for me...Or don't be; I can perform scenes without cues too."
Meanwhile, Kapoor was last seen in the ZEE5 series Brown.
The psychological thriller featured her as a detective alongside Surya Sharma and Jisshu Sengupta.