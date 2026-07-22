Shah labels attackers 'gundon' after Delhi NEET protest violence
Entertainment
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has called out the violence during the Chalo Sansad march on July 20 in Delhi, where students protested the NEET paper leak scandal.
In an Instagram video, he criticized those attacking students, calling them gundon (thugs), and shared his anger and sadness over how young protesters were treated.
Mumbai police ban large gatherings
Shah encouraged students to keep fighting and reminded them they have the empathy of many people.
The protests have now reached Mumbai, with supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party taking to the streets.
To keep things calm, Mumbai police have banned large gatherings from July 23 to August 6.
Meanwhile, a viral video wrongly claimed Shah was at the Delhi protest: it turned out to be footage from a Mumbai event.