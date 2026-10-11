Shah releases memoir 'The Audacity of Being' says she's greedier

Shah's move from acting to writing started with sharing stories online, which eventually led to her memoir exploring both personal and professional moments.

She originally wanted to write fiction but found herself drawn to reflecting on real experiences.

On women in film, Shah is excited by how OTT platforms are finally giving female characters more depth: "There are roles being written for women who are full-fledged people and they are not just an accessory. They are not a side character, not a filler. They are shown in their entirety. They have flaws and they are vulnerable too. They are the right, the wrong, the black, the white... they are everything."