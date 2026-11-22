'Instead of fear...': SRK bats for peace in powerful speech
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the Global Peace Honours event in Mumbai. During his speech, he emphasized the need for dialogue over violence and trust over fear. "One day, my younger son asked me how hatred could be turned into love... If we all decide to choose dialogue instead of violence, trust instead of fear...love will always triumph," he said.
Peace begins within
'Peace begins in a small place...'
Khan further elaborated on his thoughts about peace.
He said, "Peace begins in a small place--within us, in our own hearts. Peace is a decision, a responsibility and a promise that we must fulfill every single day."
"Don't forget the power of the common man. We are all ordinary people... So, let us make a small promise today. We don't have to agree on everything, but we have to understand everyone's point of view."
Tribute
Khan paid tribute to Mumbai terror attack victims
Khan also took a moment to pay tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the Pahalgam terror attack, and the recent Delhi blasts. He saluted the security personnel who lost their lives in these incidents.
"My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks."
Message
'And if they...ask you...Aren't you ever afraid?'
Khan then said, "When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, 'I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people.' And if they...ask you...'Aren't you ever afraid?' Look them in the eye and say, 'Those who attack us feel it...'"
The event was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and actor Ranveer Singh.
Khan will next be seen in King.