Shah Rukh Khan buys family home in Delhi for ₹37cr
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly acquired a new property in Delhi's upscale Panchsheel Park area. The acquisition includes the second and third floors of a residential building, further consolidating the Khan family's ownership of this significant asset. The deal was finalized for a whopping ₹37 crore!
Family home
Significance of the property for SRK
The newly acquired property is not just an investment for the Khan family; it is also a place of deep personal significance. This building was their family home before SRK moved to Mumbai to pursue his Bollywood career. While the basement and ground floors were already owned by them, this latest purchase gives them complete ownership of the entire building.
Location details
Details of the property and location
The newly acquired property is situated on a sprawling 1,200-square-yard plot, which is about 10,800 square feet or nearly a quarter of an acre. Located in one of South Delhi's most desirable residential neighborhoods, the deal has reportedly been valued at ₹37 crore with the underlying land estimated at around ₹34,260 per square foot.
Real estate portfolio
SRK's history of real estate investments
Over the years, SRK and his wife Gauri Khan have been known for their strategic investments in luxury properties. Gauri, a prominent celebrity interior designer, has also been instrumental in designing and developing many of their homes. The couple owns several high-profile properties across Mumbai, Dubai, and other locations, underscoring their keen interest in premium real estate.
Business ventures
SRK's other ventures beyond Bollywood
Apart from his property investments and successful production house, SRK has also diversified into the lifestyle sector with his and son Aryan Khan's brand D'YAVOL. The brand has made forays into clothing and premium whisky, among other things. These ventures further complement his entertainment business and solidify his status as one of India's most influential celebrity entrepreneurs.