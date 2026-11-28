'Aura farming,' 'mogging': SRK reveals Gen-Z slang AbRam taught him
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that his youngest son, AbRam Khan, has been teaching him Gen-Z slang like "aura farming" and "mogging." This revelation came during the launch of his latest song Daddy Cool from King, where he was in conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar.
New lingo
Khan on 'aura farming'
During the event, Khan shared that it was during the launch of his song Tu Mil Jaaye when AbRam first used the term "aura farming."
The actor was trying to show off his six-pack abs at that time.
"Because I have children of shapes and sizes, the first time I heard this word was from my 13-year-old son AbRam," Khan said.
Word meanings
'I think the real aura is if you are...'
The actor also learned the word "mogging" from AbRam, which Johar explained as meaning "outshining others."
Khan then shared his own interpretation of "aura," saying, "I think the real aura is if you are able to create your inner soul, your uniqueness, and take it out and show it to the world."
Name significance
Khan on names and 'aura'
Khan also shared his thoughts on naming and "aura." He joked that he would associate the word with names that "strike a chord with the heart."
"When I was small...I believed every name should have an aura, which means every name should strike a chord with your heart," he said.
He named his son Aryan Khan with a similar approach.
Film release
More about 'King'
Khan's next film, King, is set to hit theaters on December 24.
The movie also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan. It marks the first collaboration between Khan and Suhana.
The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Marflix Pictures and directed by Siddharth Anand.