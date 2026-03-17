Shah Rukh Khan to lead mature romantic drama next?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly eyeing a return to the romance genre with his next film. The actor is currently busy wrapping up Siddharth Anand 's King, which will release in December 2026. After that, he may star in a "big-budget, old-school, mature romantic drama," according to Pinkvilla. A source added that the new film will not be "a rehash of his earlier roles" but "an age-appropriate narrative" with "emotional depth and drama."

Role considerations Shift from action to romance due to physical demands Khan's decision to return to the romance genre is reportedly influenced by the physical demands of his recent action films. The actor had undergone surgery for an arm injury sustained during the filming of King last year. A source told Pinkvilla that the upcoming romantic drama will be less taxing on his body and allow him to return to his roots in a more mature narrative.

Upcoming projects Khan may also do a Farah Khan film In addition to the romantic drama, Khan is also considering a reunion with director Farah Khan for a double role in a Hindi entertainer tentatively titled Main Hoon Na 2. However, this project is still in the writing stage. The actor has been meeting people for his next projects and is expected to make a final decision by June 2026 after going through both scripts.

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Filming timeline Romantic drama to begin only after 'King' releases Khan is expected to start his next project only after King premieres, likely in January or February 2027. A leading filmmaker is also being considered to direct the romantic drama, although their identity remains confidential.

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