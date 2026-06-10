'Alpha': SRK roots for Alia, praises her action avatar
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has lauded his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt for her action-packed avatar in the upcoming film Alpha. The actor took to social media to share the teaser and praised Bhatt's transformation from a heart-warming performer to an action star. He also wished luck to the entire team, including director Shiv Rawail and actor Bobby Deol.
Special shoutout
Here's what 'Pathaan' star wrote
Khan wrote, "Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding (sic)." He added, "May Alpha win hearts and still leave some villains standing for the sequel. Go get them Sigma girl! Lord Bobby....you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team." SRK's post has left fans wondering if he will make a special appearance in the movie.
Teaser insights
What happens in teaser?
The 1-minute-55-second teaser gives us a glimpse into the origin story of Bhatt's character, Sita. It starts on her 18th birthday when she is seen with Deol at a restaurant. However, the celebration soon takes a turn as he assigns her a high-risk mission inside the hotel. The film also introduces Alpha, a top-secret program that trains India's next generation of elite soldiers through intense physical and mental challenges for dangerous espionage missions.
Film details
More about 'Alpha'
Directed by Rawail, Alpha stars Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film is the first female-led installment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. After several release date changes during production, it will now release on July 3.