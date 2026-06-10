'Alpha': SRK roots for Alia, praises her action avatar

Special shoutout

Here's what 'Pathaan' star wrote

Khan wrote, "Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding (sic)." He added, "May Alpha win hearts and still leave some villains standing for the sequel. Go get them Sigma girl! Lord Bobby....you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team." SRK's post has left fans wondering if he will make a special appearance in the movie.