SRK's 'legendary' advice to 'King' co-star Abhay Verma
What's the story
Actor Abhay Verma, who is currently basking in the success of Operation Safed Sagar, will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King. The actor credited Khan for being his source of inspiration. He told HT City, "Every word that comes off the legend's mouth just becomes legendary." "I had asked him how did you choose your early films...to which he said, 'Although the times were different, just work with people who love you and who you love.'"
Shared beliefs
'I have taken my acting as democracy'
Verma added that Khan's advice resonated with his own philosophy as an actor.
He said, "I have taken my acting as democracy: to the people, by the people, for the people."
The actor also praised Khan for his dedication on set, saying, "He just takes a chair, sits in the corner without disturbing anyone and sees how things are happening, how cinema is taking place."
Future endeavors
Verma hopes to break his 'chocolate boy' image
Apart from King, Verma also has Laikey Laikaa and a film with Shanaya Kapoor in the pipeline.
With all his work, he hopes to break his "chocolate boy" image.
He added, "My biggest success would be that I break my image with every character that I play."
"I want my characters to live longer than me. I really don't want any image associated with me."