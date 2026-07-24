Fact check: Did SRK support students' protest?
What's the story
A screenshot of a social media post allegedly by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral, leading many to believe he supported the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. However, a check of his official social media accounts shows no such post, indicating that the widely circulated screenshot is fake. The protests are being held against alleged irregularities in India's examination system.
Viral post
Viral post attributed to Khan
The viral screenshot, falsely attributed to Khan, read: "To all the dear students, tum logon ne dikhaya hai ke asli taakat kahan hai... books mein, pen mein, aur awaaz mein. Tumhara protest sirf ek exam ke against nahi, balki ek behtar, transparent, aur fair system ke liye hai... Main tum sabke saath hoon, emotionally and morally."
The post gained traction as many users shared it as genuine.
Verification
Khan has not issued any statement on protests
A verification of Khan's official social media accounts on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) found no such post. The message does not appear on either platform, confirming the viral screenshot is fake.
He last tweeted about cricket on July 19.
A fan account using Khan's name has been posting content related to the ongoing protests, which appears to have contributed to the confusion.
However, as of now, he has not issued any public statement on the demonstrations in Delhi.
Misinformation
Users pointed out the screenshot is fake
Several users on social media also pointed out that the screenshot was not authentic.
One user wrote, "Fake." Another commented, "Fake news final boss."
A third commented, "He hasn't post anything....why you are posting fake news."
Another user simply wrote, "Disappointing gentleman."
Protest details
Other celebrities who have supported the cause
The protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar intensified after thousands of students and supporters of the CJP joined the Chalo Sansad march on Monday.
The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak, and other claimed irregularities in India's examination system.
Bollywood celebrities like Naseeruddin Shah, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Imran Khan, and Shabana Azmi have publicly supported this cause.