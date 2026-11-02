'Lots of love...': SRK thanks fans on 61st birthday
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 61st birthday on Monday. Despite skipping his annual meet-and-greet with fans outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, this year due to security concerns, the actor ensured he acknowledged the love and wishes from his admirers. A message of gratitude was displayed at his residence, thanking fans for their wishes and sending them a "big hug."
Message
'Sending mine right back to you all'
The handwritten message read, "Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all. Lots of love and a big hug."
The actor's residence was also given a special makeover ahead of his birthday, with decorations that gave Mannat a distinct King theme.
The film's imagery was projected across the building, further adding to the festive atmosphere.
Film promotion
Khan's upcoming film 'King' billboards displayed at Mannat
Billboards featuring larger-than-life visuals from Khan's upcoming film King were also displayed at Mannat.
The dialogues "King Akela Kaafi Hai" and "Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon" were prominently featured on these billboards.
King is Khan's home production and will be released on December 24, 2026. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan.
The makers of King dropped the first track Tu Mil Jaaye to celebrate King Khan's special day.