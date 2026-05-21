'King' team on high alert after AI leak goes viral

The production team of Shah Rukh Khan 's upcoming film King has ramped up security measures amid an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated fan edit going viral online. The 15-minute-long video, made with leaked visuals, paparazzi clips, and stills, claimed to be a "mini version" of director Siddharth Anand 's film before its release. This comes just days after footage from the movie's climax shoot was leaked online.

Ongoing issue Multiple leaks have upset the team A source close to the production told Mid-Day that the team has been dealing with multiple leaks. "The team was already upset after stills from the climax leaked. Before that, sequences from the Cape Town schedule went viral where Deepika (Padukone) and SRK shot a song," they said. Makers and fans mass-reported the AI clip to get it removed. The insider added that security has now been significantly tightened around the current schedule near Ghodbunder Road, on Mumbai's outskirts.

Final phase 'King' to wrap up by July-end The source further revealed that King is in its final leg, with patchwork, action inserts, and another schedule still left to be shot. "King is in its final leg. A lot of patchwork, action inserts, and another schedule remains to be done, with VFX work going on simultaneously." "The film is looking to wrap by July-end," the source revealed.

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