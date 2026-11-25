SRK's 'King' trailer set to be 3 minutes long
What's the story
The trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film King is currently in the final stages of editing and will run for three to three-and-a-half minutes. A source told Variety India that the team is working hard to deliver a trailer that meets audience expectations. "Work is on for the final cut, with the aim of delivering a trailer that lives up to the anticipation surrounding the film."
Trailer challenges
'You cannot give away the plot'
The insider added, "The most challenging part of putting out a trailer for King has to be how much you reveal and how much you hide."
"When you see the film, you'll see how beautifully every frame is shot. It has got amazing characters and an amazing story."
"So you would want to put out more and more. But you cannot give away the plot."
Audience anticipation
'With big stars, audiences are expecting certain things'
Given the success of Khan's recent action films Pathaan and Jawan, audience expectations are understandably high for King.
The source said, "With big stars, audiences are expecting certain things."
"Of course, Shah Rukh Khan is coming back after Pathaan and Jawan, so people have a lot of anticipation. So King has to match up to that and be a kickass unit."
Trailer content
'The trailer is a complete entertainer'
The source also shared that the King trailer will be a complete entertainer with a mix of "action pieces, commercial songs, and scale."
"They want to arrive at a trailer that would blow everybody's mind. It has been quite challenging for the team."
However, they added, "The trailer is a complete entertainer."
Meanwhile, as King prepares for release on December 24, the outlet earlier reported that the trailer is set to drop on December 14.