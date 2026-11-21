'King': SRK-Deepika's film trailer to drop on December 14
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film King is all set for a grand Christmas release. The trailer for the film will be released on December 14, just 10 days before it hits the screens worldwide on December 24, reported Variety India. The promotional campaign for King has been carefully planned to build on the immense anticipation generated by its first-look assets and song Tu Mil Jaaye.
Film details
'King' reunites Khan with Deepika Padukone and director Siddharth Anand
King is not just another film for Khan but also a reunion with his frequent co-star Deepika Padukone.
The duo has previously shared screen space in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan.
The film also marks a reunion with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.
It will be Khan's first theatrical release in three years and is expected to be a grand year-end spectacle.
Cast
'King' also has a star-studded supporting cast
The film also has a star-studded cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi.
The first promotional asset for King, Tu Mil Jaaye, was released on November 2, on Khan's birthday.
The next single from Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya's soundtrack will be released later this month.
King holds special importance for Khan as it features his daughter, Suhana Khan, making her theatrical debut after making her acting debut with Netflix's The Archies.