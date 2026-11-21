King is not just another film for Khan but also a reunion with his frequent co-star Deepika Padukone.

The duo has previously shared screen space in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan.

The film also marks a reunion with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

It will be Khan's first theatrical release in three years and is expected to be a grand year-end spectacle.