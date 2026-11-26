SRK's team denies sending notice to influencer over Ambani video
What's the story
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's legal team has denied sending any legal notice to social media influencer Suvigya Sharma. The denial comes days after a screenshot of an alleged legal notice, supposedly from the actor, went viral online. Sharma had also addressed the notice in a video. In a statement shared on Instagram, law firm Hirani Associates clarified that the notice was neither issued by Khan nor on his behalf.
Statement
'Mr Khan has not instructed...'
The statement from Hirani Associates read, "Mr Khan has not instructed any advocate or law firm, including us, to issue it."
The firm also requested media houses and social media pages to verify their information before reporting and to correct or remove content that attributes the notice to Khan.
Notice details
Notice demanded written confirmation of compliance within 48 hours
The alleged fake notice, which has been widely circulated in the media, cited Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. It asked Sharma to take down his viral Reel and stop spreading the claim.
The notice also demanded a written confirmation of compliance within 48 hours.
In response, Sharma defended himself in a video, stating that his comments were an expression of free speech.
Video controversy
Controversy stemmed from Sharma's viral video
The viral Reel featured a clip of Anant Ambani's conversation with spiritual leader Sadhguru, alongside an interaction between Khan and Ambani.
The influencer claimed that Khan had been instructed to "keep quiet" during this interaction.
This sparked widespread speculation and discussion online, leading to the alleged legal notice from Khan's team.
Upcoming project
On the work front, SRK is busy with 'King'
Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan is gearing up for the release of his action film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action drama will hit theaters on December 24.
This will be Khan's first theatrical release since Dunki and reunites him with Anand after Pathaan.
The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.