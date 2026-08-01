Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' eyes ₹50cr music deal
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly in talks for a record deal for the music rights of his upcoming film, King. The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, is set to release on Christmas this year. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, leading music companies such as Sony, Saregama, and T Series are bidding high for the music rights.
Record-breaking negotiations
'One of the biggest music deals...'
A source told the portal, "With Sachin-Jigar on board, King music is among the hottest properties of the year."
"Leading the race is one of the above with an offer of around ₹50 crore."
If finalized, this deal will be one of the biggest music deals in recent times. It will come third after Ramayana and Dhurandhar 2.
Record-breaking potential
'King' is doing well in non-theatrical business
The source further added, "King is setting records in the non-theatrical business. It is on the verge of sealing one of the biggest deals ever for an original music album in Hindi."
"One must note that Ramayana is ₹75 crore for both parts together, and King is on the verge of closing with ₹50 crore with a single film."
Production update
Know more about the actioner
Meanwhile, the production of King is nearing completion with only 15 days left for shooting.
The post-production and editing work are also reportedly going on in full swing.
The film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Raghav Juyal, and Anil Kapoor, among others.