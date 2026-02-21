Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for 'Jailer 2' in March
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to shoot his cameo for Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2 in March, per a report by Valai Pechu. The action-comedy sequel, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, will see Khan join the sets for 7-8 days. This would be the final part of the filming process and will complete the production of Jailer 2. However, no official announcement regarding Khan's casting has been made yet.
Star-studded lineup
'Jailer 2' cast and crew
The film will see Rajinikanth reprise his role as "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian, with Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar returning to their characters. The cast also includes Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, and SJ Suryah in a negative role, with Nora Fatehi likely to feature in a special dance number. The film is reportedly eyeing a June 2026 release.
Future endeavors
Upcoming projects of Rajinikanth and Khan
After Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will lead the cast in the tentatively titled Thalaivar173, directed by Cibi Chakravarthy. The film is expected to be an action entertainer. He is also set to star alongside Kamal Haasan in a film tentatively titled KHxRK. Meanwhile, Khan is currently filming King with Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone, among others. It will release on December 24, 2026.