Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for 'Jailer 2' in March

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to shoot his cameo for Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2 in March, per a report by Valai Pechu. The action-comedy sequel, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, will see Khan join the sets for 7-8 days. This would be the final part of the filming process and will complete the production of Jailer 2. However, no official announcement regarding Khan's casting has been made yet.