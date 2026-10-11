Shah to portray Rushdie in stage play '27 Seconds'
Naseeruddin Shah is set to play author Salman Rushdie in a stage production called 27 Seconds, inspired by Rushdie's real-life account of surviving an assassination attempt in 2022 that left him blind in one eye.
The play draws from his memoir Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder and promises a raw look at his experience.
Prithvi Festival to stage '27 Seconds'
Rushdie said he's "delighted" about Shah taking on the role, calling himself a longtime fan.
Co-directed by Arghya Lahiri, the play will dive into heavy themes like censorship and creativity. It's a collaboration between Shah and Kaushik Sen, who've worked closely with Rushdie's text.
27 Seconds will be staged at the Prithvi Theatre Festival on November 2 and 3, definitely one for your watchlist if you're into bold storytelling on stage.