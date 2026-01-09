Next Article
Shahid Kapoor's 'O Romeo' poster promises a bloody Valentine's Day
Entertainment
Vishal Bhardwaj just revealed the first look at O Romeo, showing Shahid Kapoor in a gritty, blood-soaked avatar—definitely not your usual Valentine's Day vibe.
The film drops on February 13, 2026, and marks the fourth time Kapoor and Bhardwaj are teaming up for what looks like another intense story.
Cocktail 2 update: Director's reaction and release plans
Homi Adajania, who's directing Kapoor in Cocktail 2, hyped up the O Romeo poster on Instagram with a simple "Fuck yeah."
Cocktail 2—a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit—is almost done filming and is set to release in September, about six months after O Romeo. The team is currently focused on finishing up the music.