Shahid Kapoor's 'O Romeo' poster promises a bloody Valentine's Day

Cocktail 2 update: Director's reaction and release plans

Homi Adajania, who's directing Kapoor in Cocktail 2, hyped up the O Romeo poster on Instagram with a simple "Fuck yeah."

Cocktail 2—a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit—is almost done filming and is set to release in September, about six months after O Romeo. The team is currently focused on finishing up the music.