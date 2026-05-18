'Cocktail 2' trailer to release on May 29

The makers of Cocktail 2 hosted a fun event in Mumbai on Sunday, giving the media an exclusive preview of two songs from the film. The tracks, titled Mashooka and Tujhko, feature Shahid Kapoor with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna , respectively. The event was attended by the film's stars and crew, including director Homi Adajania and music director Pritam Chakraborty . The makers also revealed that the film's trailer will be released on May 29.

Song preview Both tracks focus on Kapoor's character The first song, Mashooka, features Kapoor and Sanon in a playful mood. The foot-tapping number is set in Sicily, Italy, and other picturesque locations. It ends with a seductive dance sequence between the two actors, according to Bollywood Hungama. The second song, Tujhko, is sung by Arijit Singh and focuses on Kapoor and Mandanna's characters, who were college sweethearts before destiny pulled them apart.

Song selection Makers played interesting game with the media After both songs were unveiled, the media was asked to decide which one should be released first. Initially, journalists were asked to simply shout out their preferred track's name. However, later, a QR code flashed on the screen directing them to a link where they could cast their vote. Mashooka received more votes than Tujhko, leading to some fun banter among the team about which song should premiere first.

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