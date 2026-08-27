Shaik announces pregnancy with press and shares baby bump photo
Entertainment
Supermodel Shanina Shaik just shared she's pregnant again, this time with her first child with music executive Ryan Press.
She posted the news on Instagram, showing off her baby bump in a two-piece yellow set and saying she's thrilled to welcome a new little one into their family.
Shaik calls motherhood 'beautiful challenge'
Shaik's three-year-old son Zai (from her previous relationship) is about to become a big brother, and she couldn't be happier about it.
Shaik has spoken about how motherhood has changed her, calling it "a beautiful challenge" and saying, "Everything I do is about him."