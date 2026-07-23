'Given my early...': Ben Kingsley says Shakespeare influences his performances

Kingsley, who plays an emperor in Desert Warrior, said he didn't just see his character as a historical figure but as part of a dramatic tradition.

He said, "You have this emperor, who in the myth has his place in the archetype."

"There's the warrior, there's the queen, there's the madman, there's the devil, there's the holy man, there's the seducer, the poet and absolute power dropped into this wonderful mosaic of archetypes."