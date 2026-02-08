Aneet Padda's 'Shakti Shalini' to start filming in March
What's the story
Aneet Padda, who made a remarkable debut with the musical romance Saiyaara, is all set to begin shooting for her next project, Shakti Shalini. The film is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) and will be directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Reports suggest that the first schedule of this horror-comedy is ready, with pre-production nearing completion.
Shooting details
Vishal Jethwa likely to join Padda in 'Shakti Shalini'
According to a source quoted by Mid-day, Padda will start shooting for Shakti Shalini in March. The source said, "It's going to be a marathon schedule. The film was earlier set to start rolling in January, but pre-production needed more time." Reports also suggest that Vishal Jethwa, known for his role in Homebound (2025), is rumored to be her co-star in this upcoming project. Interestingly, producer Dinesh Vijan was originally considering Kiara Advani for the lead role in this film.
Film details
What's different about 'Shakti Shalini'
Insiders have revealed that Shakti Shalini will be different from other films in the MHCU as it will have "far more drama." The source added, "Aditya's relationship with Maddock Films began with Munjya (2024). He has a flair for combining mythology, horror, and humor." Apart from Shakti Shalini, Padda has a romantic drama with Yash Raj Films, directed by Maneesh Sharma, and has lent her voice to Adi Shankar's Devil May Cry 2.