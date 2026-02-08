Aneet Padda's 'Shakti Shalini' to start filming in March

Shooting details

Vishal Jethwa likely to join Padda in 'Shakti Shalini'

According to a source quoted by Mid-day, Padda will start shooting for Shakti Shalini in March. The source said, "It's going to be a marathon schedule. The film was earlier set to start rolling in January, but pre-production needed more time." Reports also suggest that Vishal Jethwa, known for his role in Homebound (2025), is rumored to be her co-star in this upcoming project. Interestingly, producer Dinesh Vijan was originally considering Kiara Advani for the lead role in this film.