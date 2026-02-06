'Shakti Shalini': Vishal Jethwa to team up with Aneet Padda
Vishal Jethwa, who recently impressed audiences with Homebound, India's official entry to the Oscars this year, has reportedly joined the cast of Shakti Shalini. The film stars Aneet Padda in a lead role and starts shooting in March. Jethwa will play Padda's love interest in this female-led action drama with strong emotional undercurrents, per India Today.
Shakti Shalini is expected to be a significant addition to the growing list of mainstream Hindi films led by women. The movie reportedly explores themes of resilience, power, and combining high-octane action with a deeply personal journey. While details about Padda's character remain under wraps, insiders say she will appear in a physically demanding role.
Jethwa's role to be more than just a romantic lead
Jethwa is known for his intense screen presence and knack for portraying morally complex characters; his role is expected to transcend a conventional romantic arc. Sources suggest his character will serve as a key emotional and narrative force, acting both as a catalyst and a counterpoint to the protagonist's journey. Meanwhile, Padda was last seen in Saiyaara alongside Ahaan Panday.