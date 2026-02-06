'Shakti Shalini': Vishal Jethwa to team up with Aneet Padda 

Shakti Shalini is expected to be a significant addition to the growing list of mainstream Hindi films led by women. The movie reportedly explores themes of resilience, power, and combining high-octane action with a deeply personal journey. While details about Padda's character remain under wraps, insiders say she will appear in a physically demanding role.

Character significance

Jethwa's role to be more than just a romantic lead

Jethwa is known for his intense screen presence and knack for portraying morally complex characters; his role is expected to transcend a conventional romantic arc. Sources suggest his character will serve as a key emotional and narrative force, acting both as a catalyst and a counterpoint to the protagonist's journey. Meanwhile, Padda was last seen in Saiyaara alongside Ahaan Panday.