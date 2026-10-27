Shama exits 'Bigg Boss Tamil 10' amid ₹10,000 pay rumors

Shama's unexpected eviction from Bigg Boss Tamil 10 has people buzzing, not just about her exit, but also about her rumored daily pay of ₹10,000. That would mean she earned around ₹500,000 for her 50 days in the house.

She joined as a Common Man contestant and was shown the door in an episode hosted by Ramya Krishnan.

For now, though, both Shama and the show's team are staying quiet about those salary numbers.