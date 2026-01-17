'Shambhala' to stream on Aha Video from January 22
Shambhala, a Telugu supernatural horror thriller set in the 1980s, is coming to Aha Video on January 22, 2026.
Directed by Ugandhar Muni and starring Aadi Saikumar as a skeptical geoscientist, the film follows strange events in a village after a meteor crash—mixing science, superstition, and some pretty eerie mysteries.
The movie first hit theaters last December and has already made a good collection.
Where can you watch it?
You can catch Shambhala streaming on Aha Video starting January 22.
What are people saying?
Critics have been impressed—Shambhala holds an IMDb rating of 8.1.
Cinema Express called it an engaging mystic thriller and praised its strong visuals, while The Hans India gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars.
If you're into suspenseful stories with a unique vibe, this one's worth adding to your list!