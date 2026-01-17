'Shambhala' to stream on Aha Video from January 22 Entertainment Jan 17, 2026

Shambhala, a Telugu supernatural horror thriller set in the 1980s, is coming to Aha Video on January 22, 2026.

Directed by Ugandhar Muni and starring Aadi Saikumar as a skeptical geoscientist, the film follows strange events in a village after a meteor crash—mixing science, superstition, and some pretty eerie mysteries.

The movie first hit theaters last December and has already made a good collection.