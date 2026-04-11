Shankar jokes as 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' underperforms amid mixed reviews

'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' lands on Netflix

If you missed it in theaters, Ustaad Bhagat Singh lands on Netflix April 16.

Alongside Kalyan, the cast features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna.

The story follows a boy from tribal Andhra Pradesh who grows up guided by a kind teacher and later becomes an honest cop facing tough moral choices.

With music by Devi Sri Prasad and a multilingual release planned, the film is set for a fresh shot at winning over new viewers online.