Shankar jokes as 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' underperforms amid mixed reviews
Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Harish Shankar, hit theaters on March 19 but didn't quite meet box office expectations. The film got mixed reviews and faced stiff competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
At a recent event, Shankar took the lukewarm response in stride, joking about being called Papam Harish Shankar because of the title confusion.
'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' lands on Netflix
If you missed it in theaters, Ustaad Bhagat Singh lands on Netflix April 16.
Alongside Kalyan, the cast features Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna.
The story follows a boy from tribal Andhra Pradesh who grows up guided by a kind teacher and later becomes an honest cop facing tough moral choices.
With music by Devi Sri Prasad and a multilingual release planned, the film is set for a fresh shot at winning over new viewers online.