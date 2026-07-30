Shankar shares 'Chiyaan 63' shot of Vikram's rugged look
Entertainment
Vikram's latest film, Chiyaan 63, just finished its first round of shooting.
director Anand Shankar shared a cool shot of Vikram holding a flame reflected in his sunglasses, and fans are loving his rugged new look.
The buzz is strong, with everyone eager to see his next big transformation on screen.
The team is gearing up for the second phase of filming soon.
Shibu Tamil debut 'Chiyaan 63'
Chiyaan 63 brings Vikram and director Shankar together again after their hit Iru Mugan from 2016.
Riya Shibu makes her Tamil debut as the female lead, joined by Shammy Thilakan, M.S. Bhaskar, Urvashi, and Samyuktha Hegde in key roles.
Santhosh Narayanan is handling the music for this much-awaited action entertainer.