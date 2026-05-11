Busan-winner 'Shape of Momo' to release on May 29

Rana Daggubati 's Spirit Media will release the award-winning film Shape of Momo in India and Nepal on May 29, reported Variety. The film, directed by Tribeny Rai, is set in a Himalayan village in Sikkim and explores the lives of women across three generations of a single family. It stars the late Bhanu Maya Rai, Gaumaya Gurung, Pashupati Rai, Rahul Mukhia, and Shyamashree Sherpa. It won the Songwon Vision Award at the Busan Film Festival 2025.

Director's statement Rai on her film's theatrical release in India Rai expressed her excitement about the film's theatrical release in India. She said, "As someone who observes closely, I always felt my first film had to come from that space." "To now have the film release in theaters in India feels like a significant milestone for our team." The film was produced by Dalley Khorsani Production and co-produced by Kathkala Films.

Film's reception Here's how Daggubati, Zoya Akhtar, Payal Kapadia described the film Daggubati said, "Shape of Momo' is a quietly powerful film that gently unfolds and stays with you." Zoya Akhtar, one of the executive producers, said, "With rare emotional truth, Tribeny Rai's voice as a filmmaker is confident and clear." Payal Kapadia added, "The film feels refreshingly contemporary, and Tribeny's stance is strong and uncompromising yet by the end very touching as well."

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