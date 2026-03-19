Sikkimese film 'Shape of Momo' wins big at Russian festival
Shape of Momo, a Nepali-language debut film from Sikkim by director Tribeny Rai, just picked up two major awards at Russia's Spirit of Fire International Film Festival: Best International Debut (Silver Taiga) and the Soul of Russia Prize for cultural preservation.
The festival spotlights new directors from around the world.
Rai dedicates her win to Sikkim
Rai dedicated both awards to her home state, calling it a special win, especially with her producer-mother by her side. She said that winning an award alongside her mother was a special moment.
With screenings already in Italy and Glasgow, Shape of Momo is heading to Amsterdam next month, then gearing up for an all-India release and a premiere in Gangtok, just as Sikkim is set to host its International Film Festival from March 19, 2026.