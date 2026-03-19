Sikkimese film 'Shape of Momo' wins big at Russian festival

Rai dedicates her win to Sikkim

Rai dedicated both awards to her home state, calling it a special win, especially with her producer-mother by her side. She said that winning an award alongside her mother was a special moment.

With screenings already in Italy and Glasgow, Shape of Momo is heading to Amsterdam next month, then gearing up for an all-India release and a premiere in Gangtok, just as Sikkim is set to host its International Film Festival from March 19, 2026.