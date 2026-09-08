Sharma chose Munna over Bablu returns in 'Mirzapur The Movie'
Entertainment
Divyenndu, famous for playing Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur, in an old interview with Humans of Bombay shared why he chose the violent and spoilt son Munna Tripathi over Bablu Pandit.
He said Munna just had something special that drew him in: Chahe jo bhi ho, jaisa bhi ho, kuch hai, and the role felt way more exciting to explore.
Sharma says comeback is for fans
Divyenndu worried that playing Bablu would keep him stuck as the "happy-go-lucky guy," so taking on Munna let him show a whole new side of his acting.
Now, he's returning as Munna in Mirzapur The Movie and calls it "To come back with the film, it's like how life comes full circle."
He admits he's both excited and nervous but says this comeback is really for the fans who kept the character alive.