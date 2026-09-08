Sharma chose Munna over Bablu returns in 'Mirzapur The Movie'

Divyenndu worried that playing Bablu would keep him stuck as the "happy-go-lucky guy," so taking on Munna let him show a whole new side of his acting.

Now, he's returning as Munna in Mirzapur The Movie and calls it "To come back with the film, it's like how life comes full circle."

He admits he's both excited and nervous but says this comeback is really for the fans who kept the character alive.