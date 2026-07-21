Sharma debuts on OTT in 'Super Subbu' stressing character impact
Entertainment
Murali Sharma, known for his roles in Hindi and South Indian films, just made his OTT debut with the Telugu series Super Subbu.
He shared that what matters most to him is making an impact with every character, saying, "Every role deserves your absolute best."
Sharma recounts breakthrough and role choices
Sharma recalled how movies like Maqbool and Main Hoon Na finally brought him recognition after years of small parts, even joking about friends having a "Spot Murli Contest."
In Super Subbu, he plays Kuku, a quirky character he enjoyed bringing to life.
Although he had other OTT offers before, Sharma picked this show because it simply felt right for his digital debut.