Sharma files domestic violence FIR against Kaushik alleging abuse
TV actor Aditi Sharma has spoken out about filing a domestic violence case against her husband, Abhineet Kaushik, and his family.
She reported physical and mental harassment, verbal abuse, and her wedding jewelry being withheld in an FIR filed on July 31 at Goregaon Police Station, Mumbai.
The case is currently under police investigation.
Sharma speaks publicly about marriage struggles
Aditi revealed that her marriage troubles began soon after her wedding in November 2024 and worsened over time.
Speaking publicly for the first time on August 26, she explained she waited until she felt ready: "Honestly, it takes a lot of time to get out from some situations and decisions."
"I have never said anything about it before, and I haven't said anything afterwards either, because I am a very private person."
Her message to others? Find strength within yourself and lean on your family: "You have to face your struggles."