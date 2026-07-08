Sharma hospitalized after insect bite following Ramoji Film City shoot
Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma is at Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria after a serious insect bite after filming wrapped at Ramoji Film City turned into a medical emergency.
After wrapping up filming at Ramoji Film City, he was bitten in a vegetation-heavy area. At first, he brushed it off as nothing major, but by the time he flew back to Kolkata, his right leg hurt badly and he had a high fever.
Sharma monitored for blood clot risk
Doctors say the infection has spread quickly from his toes up to his knee, causing blisters and even breathlessness. There is concern about possible blood clots, so Sharma is under close watch.
His family has thanked everyone for their support, especially actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and the Bengal Motion Pictures Artists's Forum, as the film industry sends wishes for his speedy recovery.