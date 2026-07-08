Sharma hospitalized after insect bite following Ramoji Film City shoot Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma is at Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria after a serious insect bite after filming wrapped at Ramoji Film City turned into a medical emergency.

After wrapping up filming at Ramoji Film City, he was bitten in a vegetation-heavy area. At first, he brushed it off as nothing major, but by the time he flew back to Kolkata, his right leg hurt badly and he had a high fever.