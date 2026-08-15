Sharma revives 'Awarapan' classics with modern takes on 2 songs
Entertainment
Subodhh Sharma is bringing back the magic of Awarapan with fresh versions of the beloved tracks Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta.
After years behind the scenes, Sharma finally steps into the spotlight, giving these classics a modern vibe that's perfect for today's playlists.
Sharma earns 'Awarapan 2' debut
Growing up in a musical family and inspired by his father, composer and poet Pt Prithvi Raaj Sharma, Subodhh spent over a decade in Mumbai arranging music and collaborating on projects.
With Awarapan 2, he gets his big break, debuting with the romantic track Ve Junoon, which features Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani.