Sharma scores music for Chowpatty's Ramleela 10 day event
Entertainment
Monty Sharma, the composer known for Black, Saawariya, and Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, has created the music for Chowpatty's Ramleela, a 10-day event that kicked off on October 11.
The celebration retells Lord Rama's epic journey, now set to nearly 20 hours of performance.
Sharma sought prayerful melodies and peace
Sharma spent two months shaping peaceful, faith-inspired melodies for the show.
He brought in new voices to give the music a fresh feel, saying he wanted "beautiful, simple melodies filled with prayer and faith" that connect emotionally with today's audiences.
His goal: self-satisfaction and peace.