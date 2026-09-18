Sharma to play Lord Ram in 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha'
Entertainment
Dev Sharma, who was previously turned down for the role of Lakshman in Adipurush and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana because of his height, is now set to play Lord Ram in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha.
At the trailer launch on Thursday, Sharma admitted those rejections made him question if he'd ever be part of the epic, but this new role feels like a real turning point.
The film hits theaters on September 25.
Father encouraged Sharma to accept role
Sharma almost passed on the role due to memories of earlier setbacks, but his father encouraged him to take the leap. Now, landing this part marks a major milestone in his career.
For context: Adipurush (with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon) is already out, while Tiwari's Ramayana's first installment is slated to arrive in theaters around Diwali 2026.