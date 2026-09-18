Sharma to play Lord Ram in 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha'

Dev Sharma, who was previously turned down for the role of Lakshman in Adipurush and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana because of his height, is now set to play Lord Ram in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha.

At the trailer launch on Thursday, Sharma admitted those rejections made him question if he'd ever be part of the epic, but this new role feels like a real turning point.

The film hits theaters on September 25.