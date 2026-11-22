Known for gritty dramas like Paatal Lok, Sudip Sharma is switching things up with his new Netflix comedy series Pushpak Vimaan.

The show just had two episodes of Pushpak Vimaan screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and features Jaideep Ahlawat, Barun Sobti, and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles.

Sharma shared that he wanted to break away from intense stuff on our screens, just let loose, have fun and make something that is entertaining. At the same time, he wanted to try to say some of the same things that he has with some of his other stuff, after Kohrra.